Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Increased by Innovative Portfolios

Innovative Portfolios increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in Cummins were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

CMI stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.25. 1,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,625. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

