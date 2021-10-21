CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

CVBF traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. 15,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVB Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 171.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

