CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.
CVBF traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. 15,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.
CVBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
