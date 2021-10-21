CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.62.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,037.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 91.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,519,000 after purchasing an additional 76,104 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 924.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

