Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.29.

NYSE:DAN opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. Dana has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

