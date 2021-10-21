Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €50.00 ($58.82) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.29 ($70.93).

Shares of BN stock opened at €56.59 ($66.58) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €60.53 and its 200 day moving average is €59.63.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

