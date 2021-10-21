Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $170.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $160.31 and last traded at $159.01, with a volume of 88113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.42.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at $22,268,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,381,001 shares of company stock valued at $322,180,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of -934.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

