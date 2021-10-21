Dawn Protocol Price Down 1.9% This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $251.21 million and $29.74 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00005382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00043465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00100789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00196607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,812,079 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

