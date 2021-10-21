DDKoin (DDK) Hits Market Capitalization of $940,985.90

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $940,985.90 and $22,118.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00063561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010601 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007454 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005671 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003502 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.