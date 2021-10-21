Deeper Network (DPR) One Day Volume Tops $2.64 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $81.70 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00070739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00072972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,062.99 or 1.00016484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.66 or 0.06533682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022607 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

