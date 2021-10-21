DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $414.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $414.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000694 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00021854 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00020474 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,581,690 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.