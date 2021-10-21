Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.44. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $18.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $19.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $22.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.89 to $23.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

Shares of DE traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.60. 2,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,235. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.73 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.66 and its 200 day moving average is $360.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

