DeGate Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $19.93 million and $26.14 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00067459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00102514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,989.85 or 0.99987013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.91 or 0.06450795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00022271 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,166,152 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

