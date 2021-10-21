DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.10 or 0.00455640 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $610.67 or 0.00965788 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

