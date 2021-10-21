Derek Andersen Sells 8,874 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $660,580.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,116,728.40.

On Monday, August 16th, Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $937,772.50.

Shares of SNAP opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Snap by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after buying an additional 270,632 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Snap by 24.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

