Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.02 Million Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,727 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.38% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,029,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 305,092 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,250,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFI. HC Wainwright began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

INFI opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $236.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

