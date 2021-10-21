Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $3,023,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE SOI opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.02.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

