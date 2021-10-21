Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

STC opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.