Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 120.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Consolidated Communications worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 100,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 464,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 54,605 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $805.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

Separately, Citigroup cut Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

