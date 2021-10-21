Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Addus HomeCare worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 242,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $8,821,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

