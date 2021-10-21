Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,251 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.