Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) a GBX 125 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 139.55 ($1.82) on Monday. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 98.38 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 206.70 ($2.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth sold 78,874 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.25), for a total value of £135,663.28 ($177,244.94).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

