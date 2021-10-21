Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €39.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.53 ($38.27).

ETR UN01 opened at €38.18 ($44.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.40. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a fifty-two week high of €37.53 ($44.15).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

