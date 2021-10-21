Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 607.43 ($7.94).

RTO stock opened at GBX 603.60 ($7.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 584.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 857.69. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 619.80 ($8.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The company has a market cap of £11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34). Also, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total value of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

