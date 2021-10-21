Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group (LON:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

WIX stock opened at GBX 229.20 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. Wickes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 218.40 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The firm has a market cap of £595.09 million and a PE ratio of 11.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.05.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

