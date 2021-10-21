Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 426 ($5.57).

Get Trainline alerts:

LON TRN opened at GBX 337.60 ($4.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 355.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 358.69. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

In other Trainline news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total value of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.