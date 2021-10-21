Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €146.00 ($171.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €145.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

