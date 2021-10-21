Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.31 ($27.42).

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday.

DTE traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Thursday, reaching €16.53 ($19.45). 6,545,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

