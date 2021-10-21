DexCom (DXCM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. DexCom has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $556.54 on Thursday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $579.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 106.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $535.44 and a 200-day moving average of $452.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total value of $229,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,507 shares of company stock worth $26,075,729. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

