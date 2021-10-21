DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $515.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,507 shares of company stock worth $26,075,729. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in DexCom by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $556.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $535.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 106.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.