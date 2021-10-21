DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.13

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 52289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

