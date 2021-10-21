Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,700 shares.The stock last traded at $189.16 and had previously closed at $191.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 36.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

