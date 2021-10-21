Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading 7.6% Higher

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.36. 2,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 139,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $771.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 211.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%.

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 10.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.