Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.21. 22,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.25. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.