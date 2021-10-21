DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. DigitalBridge Group posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,097. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.