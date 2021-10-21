Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 97,001 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Stoneridge worth $41,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stoneridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.