Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $28.12

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.12, but opened at $27.45. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 61,945 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

