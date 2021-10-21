Diversified Healthcare Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -4.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

DHC stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $912.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

