DLD Asset Management LP Has $466,000 Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

DLD Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,260 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 191.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.