DMScript Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $268,342.70 and approximately $3,814.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00102417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,082.94 or 1.00158028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.64 or 0.06442402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00022673 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.