DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign stock opened at $271.26 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of -315.42 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

