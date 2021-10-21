Dodge & Cox Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dodge & Cox lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 134.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 582,583 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,581. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

