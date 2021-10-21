Dodge & Cox Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.59 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

