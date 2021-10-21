Dodge & Cox Makes New Investment in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,772,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after buying an additional 40,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,347,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Noah by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Noah by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 286,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Noah by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 156,570 shares in the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

