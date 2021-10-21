Dodge & Cox Sells 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 188,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $223.64 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a 200-day moving average of $224.57.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.21.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

