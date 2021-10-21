Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after purchasing an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 417,665 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

DLB stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.18 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.10.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,449,196 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.