Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.03 and the highest is $4.40. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $3.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $13.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

DPZ stock traded up $9.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $467.96. 456,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $500.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.41. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.