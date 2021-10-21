Donald Matthew Smith Sells 125,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 125,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $2,872,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $569,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $431,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $558,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00.

HAYW stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,216,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 290.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,545.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 259,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

