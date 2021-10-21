Donut (DONUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $929,652.25

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Donut has a market cap of $929,652.25 and $3,142.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Donut has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00102835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,668.04 or 1.00120947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.16 or 0.06542535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00022747 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

