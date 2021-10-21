DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.65.

DoorDash stock opened at $215.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.28. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,118,752 shares of company stock worth $2,204,969,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

