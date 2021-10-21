DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 324.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after buying an additional 2,731,657 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after buying an additional 2,228,745 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 191.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,913 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 0.90. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

